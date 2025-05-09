EFCC arrests 47 suspected Internet fraudsters in Kwara

By Demola Akinyemi

Ilorin—Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ilorin Zonal Directorate, yesterday, arrested 47 suspected internet fraudsters during coordinated sting operations at different locations across Kwara State.

According to the statement by the Spokesperson of the commission Dele Oyewale, “the arrests were carried out following actionable intelligence gathered on the suspects’ alleged involvement in various forms of cybercrime.

” The suspects were apprehended at strategic locations, including Awolowo Road, Tanke, and Harmony Estate in Ilorin, as well as Ganmo and Amoyo in the Ifelodun Local Government Area of the State.

“Upon arrest, a cache of items believed to be proceeds of cybercrime were recovered from the suspects. These include 10 luxury vehicles, 74 assorted mobile phones, 18 laptops, and a motorcycle. The suspects will be charged to court upon the conclusion of ongoing investigations.”