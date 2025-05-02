Edwin Clark was conscience of the nation, pillar of national unity – Ex-IGP Arase

Chief Edwin Clark

By: Kingsley Omonobi

Former Inspector General of Police, Dr. Solomon Arase (Rtd), has paid glowing tribute to the late elder statesman, Chief (Pa) Edwin Clark, describing him as the “conscience of the nation” whose enduring legacy helped secure peace, stability, and unity in Nigeria—particularly within the often-restive Niger Delta region.

In a heartfelt eulogy made available to Vanguard, Dr. Arase praised Pa Clark’s life of national service, hailing him as an iconic nationalist and a resolute believer in the Nigerian project who sacrificed relentlessly for the country’s peace and unity until his final days.

“The passage of our dear Pa (Chief) Edwin Clark is, undoubtedly, a wound in the heart of the nation, the anguish of which not even time could heal, and the loss of which may never be repaired,” Arase wrote in a tribute titled “PA (CHIEF) EDWIN CLARK, CFR, CON: AN EULOGY TO AN ICONIC NATIONALIST.”

Describing Pa Clark as “an authoritative repertoire of Nigeria’s socio-political history,” Arase noted that the late statesman’s fearless dissection of national issues, his unwavering principles, and his towering presence in both national and global spheres made him a treasured voice of wisdom and courage.

As a founding leader of the Pan Niger Delta Development Forum (PANDEF), Arase said Clark’s leadership “guaranteed stability in a usually restless Niger Delta region and fostered national cohesion, security, and development across the country.”

Despite being a proud Ijaw son, Clark, according to Arase, believed in the unity and progress of Nigeria as a whole. “He committed his entire life to projecting our national security and socio-economic interests,” Arase said.

On a personal note, Arase reflected on the mentorship and wisdom he received from Pa Clark, whom he described as a “rich and ever-flowing fountain of wisdom.”

“While the nation will miss this iconic nationalist, my family and I will treasure him eternally,” he added.

Referencing words by Pope Francis and author Chuck Palahniuk, Arase concluded his tribute with a call for Nigerians to honor Pa Clark’s legacy not only in memory but by advancing his dreams for a just, united, and equitable nation.

“His life and passage should challenge us to begin a new phase in our national evolution—a phase that will fulfill Pa Clark’s desire for cohesion, patriotism, peace, and justice. That is the true way to immortalize him.”

“Adieu, Our Dearest Iconic Nationalist!” the former police chief concluded.