Edo Queens go for Super Six, target CAF Champions League trophy

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Coach of Edo Queens FC, Moses Adukwu, on Wednesday said that the desire his team is to win the 2025 CAF Championship League.

This is as Edo Queens defeated Confluence Queen of Kogi 2-0, winning 11 games, drawing two and losing one in the last game into the Super Six to determine the winner of the NPFWL

Speaking in Benin City at a press parley, Adukwu noted that the team was ready to retain its league title to enable it to realize its ambition of representing the country in the champion League.

He said, “It has been a very good season but I am not satisfied. However, we will ensure we will the Super Six so that we can realize our ambition of playing in the Champions League.

“I will be the most experienced league coach at the Super Six having attended the competition most times among the other coaches that will be there. I also have good players who are on the same page with me.

“We have had the support of the Edo State Sports Council led by Amadin Enabulele, while the state government have also given us strong financial backing. We will go to the Super Six to do everyone proud.”

The coach noted that running the full league would have been the ideal format but noted that the Nigeria Football Federation must have opted for the abridged league due to challenges that teams might face in the course of traveling around the country.