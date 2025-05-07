Edo PDP to APC: Claims of Agbebaku’s defection laughable

…says council chairmen didn’t defect, dares Okpebholo to name defectors

The Edo State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has described as “comical” and “misleading” the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s celebration of the purported defection of the Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Blessing Agbebaku.

In a statement issued on Wednesday and signed by Dr. Tony Aziegbemi, Chairman of the Edo PDP Caretaker Committee, the party accused the APC of stage-managing what it called “a public secret,” noting that Agbebaku had long been aligned with the opposition party in both conduct and loyalty.

“What played out in Benin City on Tuesday was not news—it was merely the official coronation of what had become a public secret,” the statement read. “It was a desperate spectacle designed to impress the President and the APC national leadership—an illusion worthy of a David Copperfield performance.”

The PDP further alleged that Agbebaku, in collaboration with APC leaders including Senator Monday Okpebholo, had worked to subvert the democratic process in the state, citing his refusal to reinstate suspended local government council chairmen, most of whom were elected on the PDP platform.

“Under Agbebaku’s leadership… duly elected local government council chairmen, overwhelmingly PDP members, were illegally suspended,” the party said. “Despite the expiration of that unconstitutional suspension, Agbebaku refused to reinstate them, acting with clear partisan bias.”

The party also dismissed as false the APC’s claim that 17 council chairmen had defected to its ranks, challenging the party to name even one duly elected PDP chairman who had formally crossed over.

“This is pure fiction. What they parade are political appointees and stooges illegally imposed on the councils. They are Okpebholo’s loyal hirelings, not the people’s elected representatives,” the statement said. “We dare Okpebholo to release the names of the council chairmen who allegedly defected.”

Describing the APC as “a party of sorcerers” and likening its tactics to sleight-of-hand illusions, the PDP accused the ruling party of attempting to manufacture a narrative of political dominance in the state.

“Like APC, like David Copperfield: creating optical illusions,” the statement said.

Despite these developments, the PDP urged its members and the people of Edo State to remain calm, united, and resolute, promising that justice would prevail.

“To our members, supporters, and indeed all Edolites: remain resolute. Stay focused, united, and strong. Do not be distracted by the desperation of those who put personal gain above public good,” the party urged.

Dr. Aziegbemi concluded with a message of reassurance: “We want to reassure Edolites that they should endure this holocaust period, for joy is coming.”

The PDP reaffirmed its commitment to pursuing legal avenues to challenge the outcome of the September 2024 governorship election, which it maintains was “brazenly manipulated.”

Dr. Asue Ighodalo, the Edo Governorship candidate of the PDP, has since instituted a challenge to the judgement of the Edo Governorship Election Petition Tribunal with the Appeal court, as he seeks to over-turn INEC’s declaration of Sen. Monday Okpebholo as the winner of the September 21st Edo governorship election.