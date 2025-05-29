Edo: Let sleeping dogs lie, Wike counsels PDP’s Ighodalo, congratulates Okpebholo

By Omeiza Ajayi

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Nyesom Wike, has advised the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP in the last governorship election in Edo State, Asuerime Ighodalo to accept Thursday’s appellate court judgment which affirmed Gov. Monday Okpebholo’s victory in the September 21, 2024 governorship election.

Wike, himself, a chieftain of the PDP, said Ighodalo should in the collective interest of Edo State, “accept the judgment and allow the sleeping dogs”.

In a statement on Wednesday, by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, Wike congratulated the Governor Okpebholo on his affirmation, urging him to “remain focused and committed to good governance and provision of democracy dividends to the people.”

Expressing confidence in the ability of the governor to turn the fortunes of the state around, Wike described the Appeal Court judgment as a further confirmation of the mandate freely and genuinely given to Okpebholo by the people of Edo State.

He reiterated his belief in Governor Okpebholo’s ability to continue to provide good governance, saying; “I have watched him since he assumed office and I can say that he has been doing well for Edo State and its people.

“For me, I believe in him, and I am confident that his government will have sustainable impact on Edo State.”