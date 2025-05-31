Edo govt begins property owners profiling in new city development June 3

Map of Edo State.

The Edo Government has said that it will begin the profiling of property owners in the New City Development, formerly known as Coral City, on June 3.

Dr Abdulwasiu Oyakhire, Secretary to the Edo Land Dispute Resolution Committee, announced the exercise for property owners in Lot-A and Lot-B in a statement on Saturday in Benin,

‘Owners of plots in the affected lots are advised to present their documents for the profiling exercise, which runs from June 3 to June 13, 2025.

“This initiative follows the directive of Governor Monday Okpebholo to resolve long-standing community land disputes across the designated areas,” Oyakhire said

He disclosed that the profiling would be carried out on-site by relevant government agencies within Lot-A and Lot-B, with other lots scheduled for subsequent phases.

“All plot owners are expected to bring land documents and surveys, where unavailable, accurate coordinates will be accepted with surveyor assistance on-site,” he said.

He noted that Gov. Okpebholo had met with leaders from Oke-Oroma, Obagie, and Amagba communities to foster peace and ensure proper land documentation.

He emphasised that during the meeting, stakeholders were urged to submit land documents for verification, profiling, and eventual regularisation towards the issuance of Certificates of Occupancy.

According to him, the governor remains dedicated to restoring peace in the region, allowing residents and communities to live and thrive in harmony.