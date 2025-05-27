Edo contributes 31% of Nigeria’s diaspora remittances – Agency D-G

Map of Edo State.

The Director-General of the Edo State Diaspora Agency, Dr Loretta Ogboro-Okor, has revealed that Edo State contributes an estimated 31 per cent of Nigeria’s total diaspora remittances.

This significant contribution positions the state as a major player in the country’s economic development.

In a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday, Ogboro-Okor highlighted that out of the estimated 17 million Nigerians living in diaspora, a significant number were from Edo State.

“Edo has played a critical role in diaspora contributions since 2017, when the World Bank reported 22 billion dollars in total remittances to Nigeria, 6 billion dollars of which came from Edo.

“By 2024, remittances had risen to 24 billion dollars, and Edo’s share is projected at 7 billion dollars. That’s a remarkable 31 per cent of the national total,” she said.”

She attributed this achievement to the resilience and strong competitive spirit of Edo indigenes, which she said were rooted in the state’s family and community values.

“The money they remit is transforming lives, uplifting families, and driving development in communities across the state,” she added.

Ogboro-Okor also spoke on the agency’s ongoing outreach efforts, including harmonisation and awareness campaigns in Rome, Verona, and Napoli, aimed at further engaging the Edo diaspora and strengthening ties.

She praised Edo citizens in Italy for their consistent remittances, which not only bolstered the state’s economy but also enhanced Nigeria’s global image.

Gov. Monday Okpebholo, she said, was proud of the diaspora’s contributions and remained committed to working with them to improve their welfare and expand their impact.

She called on Edo indigenes and their partners in diaspora to continue supporting development initiatives in the state, reaffirming that citizen welfare remained a top priority for the current administration.