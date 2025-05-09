Edo community demands investigation into unidentified policemen killing, invasion of community

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIIN CITY – THE people of Enwan community in Akoko-Edo local government area of Edo State have condemned in strong terms the recent altercation between some youths and people suspected to be policemen from Ekiti State who were said not to have identified themselves and the incident led to the shooting to death of a young man identified as Cosmos.

The people also condemned one Dr. Babatunde Wahab who they claimed accused the youths of the community of involving in internet fraud, ritual killings and other violent crimes including allegation that the youths allegedly attacked the unidentified policemen with weapons including short guns without any evidence.

The statement by the Chairman, Elders Council, Enwan Progressive Congress, Dr. Steve Momoh also claimed that the said policemen came in a Toyota Bus with a private number; AKD 514 HX which the statement said investigation showed that the bus belonged to the Afe Babalola University instead of coming in a police vehicle.

The statement said “The people of Enwan demand not only a retraction and public apology from Dr. Babatunde Wahab but also call for regulatory scrutiny of individuals who parade themselves as experts without due adherence to professional responsibility.

“The most glaring irregularity is the presence of officers allegedly from the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of Ekiti State Police Command operating in Enwan, a community located in Edo State, without any known communication, clearance, or coordination with the Edo State Police Command or local law enforcement structures.

“The Enwan community calls for a comprehensive, impartial, and transparent investigation into the incident by the Nigeria Police Force, the Police Service Commission, and relevant federal oversight agencies. This investigation must cover not only the events of the day but also the authorization, chain of command, and operational legality of the officers involved.

“The community demands the immediate arrest, prosecution and suspension oezef all officers allegedly involved in the unlawful operation, pending the outcome of investigations. Their identities must be publicly disclosed, and they should be made available for questioning by both internal police authorities and external investigative bodies.

“ The community strongly demands that all persons found culpable, including the operatives and any collaborators, be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

“The Enwan community seeks formal and public clarification from the Inspector General of Police regarding the legality, jurisdiction, and procedural standards for inter-state police operations. This clarification is necessary to ensure transparency and protect communities like Enwan from future unauthorized and uncoordinated incursions by law enforcement agents from outside their jurisdiction.”