Edo: Accept Appeal Court ruling, Okpebholo tells Ighodalo

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

The governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has called on the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 21st September 2024 governorship election in Edo State, Mr Asue Ighodalo, to accept Thursday’s judgment of the Court of Appeal, which affirmed the victory of His Excellency.

The Court of Appeal, in its judgment reviewed the arguments presented by all parties and upheld the decision of the lower tribunal, validating the victory of Okpebholo.

A statement by the Okpebholo’ Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, said, “Governor Monday Okpebholo commends the judiciary for its diligence and commitment to justice and for once again demonstrating its role as the last hope of the common man.

“This ruling is not just a victory for our party, the ruling All Progressives Congress, but a triumph for democracy and the rule of law in our Edo State.”

Governor Okpebholo urged the opposition and Ighodalo to reflect on the judgment, noting that prolonged litigation only serves to distract from the urgent task of governance and delivering the dividends of democracy to the people.

“His Excellency, Governor Monday Okpebholo, has consistently extended an olive branch to all, irrespective of political leanings, emphasising that the development of our dear state remains paramount.

“He reiterates this call. Now is the time to embrace the spirit of sportsmanship and statesmanship. The legal process has run its course, and the judgment of the Court of Appeal is clear.”

Governor Okpebholo assures the people of Edo State that he remains fully committed to his “People First” agenda, which is focused on accelerated development across all sectors, including infrastructure, education, healthcare, and economic empowerment.