ECOWAS Parliament sets new rules to ensure accountability

…Reforms Target Discipline, Attendance, and Decorum

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The ECOWAS Parliament has adopted a set of revised internal rules aimed at enhancing discipline, accountability, and participation among its members.

The decision was made during the First Ordinary Session of 2025, held on Thursday in Abuja.

The new Rules of Procedure were presented by Honourable Billay G. Tunkara, Chair of the Ad Hoc Committee on the reforms and the Parliament’s Fourth Deputy Speaker.

One of the major reforms stipulates that lawmakers who miss one-third of a session without valid justification may lose their sitting allowances or face suspension.

Other key updates include: Promotion of gender and language balance in committee assignments.

Clear dress code enforcement for all members.

Ban on insulting language or derogatory remarks directed at colleagues or Heads of State.

A minimum quorum of 50 members required to begin a session.

The Speaker must relinquish the chair to a Deputy Speaker before participating in any debate, ensuring neutrality and fairness.

According to the Parliament, these reforms are expected to strengthen order, encourage greater participation, and raise the quality of deliberations moving forward.