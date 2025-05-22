ECOWAS Parliament bars members from making derogatory remarks on W/African leaders

The ECOWAS Parliament has adopted new Rules of Procedure, which prohibit members from making derogatory remarks about fellow members and West African Heads of State.

The regional lawmakers adopted the revised Rules of Procedure during the First Ordinary Session of the Parliament held on Thursday in Abuja.

MP Billay Tunkara, the Fourth Deputy Speaker and Chairman of the report’s Ad-Hoc Committee, who presented the document, explained that the amendments aimed at reinforcing parliamentary transparency, accountability, and effective governance.

The revised Rules also stipulate that members who miss one-third of an ordinary session without justification would be sanctioned, and their sitting allowances would also be suspended.

The amendments also stipulate gender and language balance in committee appointments, formalise a dress code to reflect the parliament’s dignity, and a quorum of 50+ members to commence a session.

The new Rules also stipulate that, in order to preserve impartiality, the Parliament’s Speaker may only take part in debates after temporarily vacating the his/her chair to a Deputy Speaker

“The adoption of the revised rules is expected to enhance attendance, discipline, and the overall quality of debate in the ECOWAS,” the document said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the regional parliament’s 2025 First Ordinary Session, which began on Tuesday, will end on May 31.

The Session also heralds a series of activities lined up for the parliament’s 25th anniversary later in November.

The events aim at promoting regional integration and cooperation among ECOWAS member states.