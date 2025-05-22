ECOWAS @ 50: Gowon, Sanwo-Olu, others lead charge for unity in regional bloc

By Nkiruka Nnorom & Henry Obetta

LAGOS—Former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (retd); Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and Director General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, NIIA, Prof. Eghosa Osaghae, have reiterated the need for unity among Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), member states, despite obvious challenges and crack within the regional bloc.

Early this year, junta-led Mali, Burkina-Faso and Niger formally withdrew their membership of ECOWAS, citing concerns around undue influence of Western powers on the regional bloc and its response to coup in Niger, which resulted in imposition of what they described as illegitimate sanctions, introducing division in the group.

Speaking at the international conference put together by the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, NIIA, and Konrad-Adenauer Stiftung, KAS, in Lagos, as part of events to commemorate ECOWAS at 50 anniversary, they said the bloc could build a more prosperous and integrated West Africa by leveraging its collective strength to address shared challenges.

In his address, Governor Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Bimbola Salu Hundeyin, said it was important that these challenges were faced and new integrations embraced in order to sustain the growth within the bloc.

He, at the same time, commended the strides ECOWAS had made in promoting economic integration among its members.

Speaking, Osaghae said celebrating the ECOWAS at 50th anniversary at the institute is symbolic as it marked the reenactment of the historical signing of the ECOWAS treaty on the May 28, 1975 in Lagos.

“The NIA is playing host because it played a very pivotal role in the process that led up to the signing of that treaty,” he said.

He observed that ECOWAS had, over the last 50 years, proven itself to, perhaps, be the most successful model for regional integration in the Global South.

Also speaking, Gowon made a case for the reintegration of three Sahel nations that exited the bloc early this year, saying necessary diplomatic strategies should be applied in order to restore peace in the group.

He said: “In the last few years, we’ve been having some problems in the ECOWAS; security problems that have arisen and suddenly three members states have decided to opt out of the community. They say the community imposed harsh sanctions on them instead of supporting them.

“I do not lose hope. Yes, ECOWAS has lost three members, but that is only three out of 15. Things can still change in the future. We are trying to convince and win the countries to follow the path that leads to peace.

“I wouldn’t want the case where an ECOWAS group of countries would be fighting another ECOWAS group of countries. We would do everything possible to woo them back.”