Ebonyi workers to receive gratuity one hour after retirement — Governor Nwifuru

…Pays Arrears of Gratuities After 27 Years

By Jeff Agbodo

ABAKALIKI — Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has assured state civil servants of prompt payment of their gratuity within one hour after retirement, eliminating the traditional delays and bottlenecks in processing retirement benefits.

Nwifuru, who made this announcement while addressing workers at the Ngele Oruta Township Stadium in Abakaliki, stated that the state government has finalized plans to digitize the civil service payroll system, ensuring that retirees will receive their gratuity immediately after leaving service.

The governor also proudly announced that his administration has cleared all outstanding gratuity arrears, some of which had accumulated for 27 years. Additionally, he introduced a ₦10,000 bonus for all workers in the state, encouraging them to remain dedicated to their duties and have confidence in his administration.

“As your Governor, I remain resolute in my pledge to prioritize your welfare, uphold the dignity of labor, and ensure that both civil and public service systems are not only efficient but also equitable, productive, and innovative,” Nwifuru said. “Guided by our People’s Charter of Needs Agenda, we are committed to creating a work environment that empowers you to thrive, grow, and deliver quality service to the people of Ebonyi State.”

He continued, “We have already taken concrete steps to improve prompt salary payments, expand opportunities for capacity development, provide conducive workspaces, and review outdated administrative structures. These efforts are not just promises; they are responsibilities that we are actively executing. Currently, we are not owing pensions and gratuities. We have implemented a system that clears your gratuity less than one hour after exiting service. I am happy to inform you that we have reached an advanced stage in this process, and all gratuities from 1996 to date have been paid.”

The governor emphasized his commitment to excellence, stating, “Under my watch, the Ebonyi State Civil Service shall be a symbol of excellence and integrity. Our administration is a stickler for excellence and will continue to pursue merit-based advancement, continuous training, and a digital transformation of service delivery.”

He also announced plans to introduce a reward system that will publicly recognize and reward workers for excellence, punctuality, and professional duty performance. “In this regard, no worker will be left behind, and every contribution will be valued and rewarded,” he stated.

Nwifuru urged workers to reciprocate the government’s efforts by continuing to discharge their duties with passion, integrity, and professionalism. “As we continue to ensure prompt salary payments—I am sure all of you received your April salary last week—I urge all workers to continue serving with the commitment that our people deserve,” he concluded.

Earlier in his speech, the State Chapter Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Prof. Ogugua Egwu, outlined several challenges facing workers in the state. These included the need for more CNG buses for workers, additional housing estates, increased pension for retirees, and the restoration of the bulk release of leave allowances in line with the new national minimum wage for 2024. He also called for the full reinstatement of staff salaries at the Ebonyi State College of Education, Ikwo.