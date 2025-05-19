Ebonyi Gov increases salary of newly employed medical doctors to N500k

Gov. Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State.

By Jeff Agbodo

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has announced a salary increment of N500,000 for the newly employed medical doctors in all primary healthcare facilities in the state.

Nwifuru, who announced the salary increase during the Flag-off of health activation in readiness for the drug revolving fund and distribution of medical equipment to general hospitals, said that the government has committed over N10 billion in upgrading health facilities, equipment and manpower in the state.

The governor said that in recognition of the human resource gaps, his government has recruited 195 healthcare professionals, including doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and laboratory scientists, who have been posted to all the general hospitals to ensure optimal service delivery.

“This event is not just a ceremony—it is a declaration of our administration’s commitment to revitalizing the healthcare system of our dear state. It is a testament to our resolve to deliver on the health pillar of our People’s Charter of Needs.

“For some time now, the health sector in Ebonyi has suffered from insufficient funding, inadequate personnel, and a lack of basic equipment. This narrative must change, and it must change now.

“Today, we are taking a bold step forward with the launch of the Drug Revolving Fund. This initiative will guarantee the continuous availability of essential drugs in all our general hospitals. The revolving nature of the fund ensures sustainability, transparency, and accountability.

” It is a lifeline for our rural communities, who now have access to quality medicines at affordable rates. We have already achieved over 60% delivery of essential drugs, and the process continues until full coverage is attained. I urge our healthcare workers and facility managers to uphold the highest standards of integrity and professionalism in managing these resources.

“With regard to the distribution of medical equipment, our hospitals cannot function effectively without adequate tools. Therefore, we are distributing modern medical equipment, including hospital beds, mattresses, patient monitors, drip stands, and other critical consumables.

“These are not for decoration, they are instruments of life-saving service. This investment, worth over one billion naira, marks a significant milestone in our journey to reposition Ebonyi’s health sector. We also work with relevant institutions to train and retrain our health workforce, ensuring they meet global best practices.

“Let me use this medium to call on our community leaders, traditional rulers, and civil society to join us in monitoring and protecting these investments. Let the health facilities belong to the people. Ownership brings responsibility. Let me make it clear that accountability is not an option—it is a duty.

“Any mismanagement or diversion of public resources will be met with firm action. We have already shown that we will not condone negligence, as evidenced by recent decisions taken in the sector.

“Our vision is establishing specialist hospitals in the three senatorial zones to provide advanced healthcare services, reduce medical tourism, and save lives. We are also exploring partnerships for healthcare financing and digital health systems that will ensure efficiency and access.

“Today is a new dawn for health in Ebonyi. Let this flag-off be a call to action—to our health workers, our communities, and every stakeholder. Working together will accelerate our vision to build a system that delivers hope, healing, and health to all,” Nwifuru stated.

Vanguard News