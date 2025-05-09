E-Call up is desirable in Onne ports – Truckers

By Godwin Oritse

Despite claims that a call-up system is not necessary at the Onne Port in the Eastern part of the country, a Chieftain of the Association of Maritime Truck Owners, AMATO Adeshina Ajibola has said that implementing a fully automated system would not only streamline trade operations but also help prevent road accidents.



Adeshina spoke to Vanguard on the need to re-order the movement of trucks into and out of the Federal Ocean Terminal FOT, and Federal Lighter Terminal, FLT, in Onne Port will take trucks that usually park at booths sides of the road leading to port off the road.



The seasoned trucker also said that congestion will continue to choke major access roads around the Onne port axis as stakeholders in the trucking and logistics industry are voicing support for the call-up system—an initiative aimed at streamlining truck movement and eliminating illegal roadside parking in and around port corridors.



He explained that trucks parked on both sides of the road are supposed to be inside a truck park adding automating truck movements will also enhance data creation of throughput and other trade datas.

In an interview with Vanguard,Adeshina said that there is a need to reorganize truck movements in and out of the Federal Ocean Terminal (FOT) and the Lighter Ocean Terminal (LOT) at the One Port, stated that implementing such changes would remove trucks currently parked along both sides of the access road.

He emphasized that these trucks should be stationed within designated truck parks, adding that automating truck movement would also support accurate data collection on throughput and other trade-related metrics.



He explained that the call up in Lagos ports has not performed optimally because it quasi-automated noting that full automation will ease the fears of truckers in that axis.

He said:”I was at Onne Port at the invitation of the Federal Ministry of Transport, and while there, I took time to observe the movement of trucks in that area. What I observed was quite different from the situation in Lagos.



“Of course, you cannot compare the level of activity at Onne Port with that of the ports in Lagos. But on the access roads leading to Onne, you don’t see trucks going into the port to load parked along the road, nor do you see already loaded trucks coming out of the port parked along the road either.”



Recall that three truck parks with a combined capacity of 600 trucks, along with an Export Processing Terminal, have already been constructed as part of investments made in Onne Port to boost trade

Commenting on the development, Mr. John Chukwu, a trucker, noted that although the policy was introduced by the NPA without input from truckers, it must still be complied with.



Similarly, Mr. Mike Idike, a trucker said the mistakes of the Lagos Call Up system has been corrected in technology being deployed to Onne port adding the failure of Apapa will not be repeated.



Idike also said that a lot of research has gone into perfecting the call up in Onne noting that when ETO started in Lagos, Journey Code were being generated for truckers to access the port and this led to the Code generated by unauthorized individuals who resold these codes to others.



He said: “The Radio Frequency Identification,RFID being deployed to the call in Onne cannot be duplicated by anyone because the RFID will respond to driver when he or she gets the electronically barricaded gates.



“A lot of research has gone into this technology to ensure that the mistakes of ETO are repeated.”

Mr. Ayo Durowaye, Chairman of Call Up Technologies, explained that the call-up system was initially launched in Onne before being implemented in Lagos. He emphasized that the port represents a matter of national security and should be managed accordingly, noting that the movement of both people and vehicles in and out of the port must be strictly regulated to ensure the safety and security of this vital economic asset.

He pointed out that those who criticize the call-up system often lack direct involvement in the logistics value chain. He disclosed that, prior to its introduction, truck turnaround time ranged from 12 to 14 days. However, with the implementation of the Call-Up system, that time has been significantly reduced—first to 48 hours and now to just 24 hours



He said:”Drivers who park on the roads instead of using designated truck parks often defecate on the roads, thereby polluting the port access routes and surrounding environment.



“Onne is the future. Only 40 percent of the port area has been developed, and we cannot afford to wait for problems to arise before taking action. We must be proactive now.



“The government is taking proactive steps. Those who speak against the call-up system are often individuals who benefit from illegal activities in and around the port areas.”



In his comments, Samuel Ossai, Coordinating Secretary of Onne Container Truck Drivers stated that truck drivers are eager to embrace the Call-Up system at Onne Port. He added that anyone opposing the initiative is likely acting out of selfish or disgruntled motives.



Ossai also said that the group had concluded plans to sensitize its members ahead of the commencement of the implementation of the call up in One Port.



“The Nigerian Ports Authority, whom we partnering on this call up project has given us authorisation and we are determined to deliver on our mandate, nobody can blackmail the government over the call up project.”



Reacting to the development, Chairman, Nigerian Port Consultative Council, Eastern Port, Chief Godwin Ololuka, said, described the e-call-up system as one of the best innovations” introduced to ease the flow of business at the port.



Ololuka also said that anyone who has visited Onne knows how trucks are currently parked haphazardly, creating dangerous conditions along the common user road stretching from the East-West Road into the port and cutting across local communities.



According to him, the indiscriminate parking has made it difficult for children to get to school and for residents to safely cross the roads.



“The situation is not only chaotic but hazardous. With the e-call-up system and creation of truck parks, we can bring sanity to this mess,” he stated.



“The system, which is already functional in Lagos, is expected to reduce gridlock and extortion along port access roads. The port authority has approved four truck parks to support the implementation of the call-up system. Of the four, two are reportedly ready to commence operations, with one capable of accommodating up to 1,000 trucks through planned expansion.”



He hinted at internal resistance from groups benefiting from the current disorganized system. “Some truck owners and maritime unions are not pleased because the e-call-up will curb extortion along the roads. Naturally, there’s pushback.



Despite this, the chairman affirmed his commitment to sensitizing stakeholders and ensuring the project’s success. “We’re fully backing this system. It’s the way forward for growing a port like Onne,” he added

However, officials of the Nigerian Ports Authority who spoke to Vanguard anonymously said that the call has come to stay adding that ant reform that will enhance trade must be embraced by all stakeholders.

