DSS delists Lanre Arogundade after 40 years on watchlist

By Henry Ojelu

The Nigerian chapter of the International Press Institute, IPI, on Tuesday confirmed that the name of the Executive Director of the International Press Centre, IPC, Mr. Lanre Arogundade, has been officially removed from the watchlist of the Department of State Services, DSS, marking the end of a decade-long ordeal.

The announcement was made in Abeokuta, Ogun State, by IPI Nigeria President, Mr. Musikilu Mojeed, during the 3rd Nigerian Media Leaders’ Summit convened by The Journalism Clinic, a media development initiative led by veteran journalist Mr. Taiwo Obe.

The summit drew media proprietors, senior editors, and key industry stakeholders from across the country.

According to Mr. Mojeed, the Director-General of the DSS, Mr. Adeola Ajayi, personally informed IPI Nigeria of the decision in a recent engagement with the Institute.

He noted that the removal of Mr. Arogundade’s name followed sustained advocacy and intensified lobbying efforts by IPI Nigeria, especially after previous assurances had failed to yield results.

Musikilu said, “For nearly four decades, Mr. Arogundade endured undue scrutiny, harassment, and repeated detentions at various points, most notably at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

“This action by the DSS is long overdue, but we acknowledge it and commend the agency for finally doing the right thing.”

The development was met with widespread applause at the Abeokuta summit. Mr. Arogundade, who was present at the event, expressed profound gratitude to IPI Nigeria, describing the Institute’s commitment as both courageous and compassionate.

“I am deeply thankful to IPI Nigeria and to everyone who supported this long journey. This is not just a personal victory, but a testament to the power of principled advocacy,” Arogundade said.

He also extended his appreciation on behalf of his family, who have borne the burden of his prolonged security challenges over the years.

Mr. Arogundade’s inclusion on the DSS watchlist dates back to the military era when he served as president of the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, between 1984 and 1985.

During that period, he was an active voice against military dictatorship and a frontline advocate for democratic governance, a stance that many believe led to his blacklisting by the nation’s security architecture.

IPI Nigeria described the delisting as not only a personal vindication for Mr. Arogundade but also a positive signal for press freedom and civic space in Nigeria.

The Institute reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding the rights and freedoms of journalists and civil society actors across the country.

Legal Adviser and Chairman of IPI Nigeria’s Advocacy Committee, Mr. Tobi Soniyi, also lauded the development.

“This is a victory for journalism, justice, and perseverance. We urge the DSS and other security agencies to continue to reassess and update their watchlists to ensure that no Nigerian is unjustly subjected to institutional harassment,” Soniyi said.