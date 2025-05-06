Drug War: First lady, Tinubu, Marwa raise alarm over drug infiltration in Nigerian communities

…Call for Action by State Governors’ Spouses

…62,595 Drug Suspects Arrested, 11,628 Convicted, 10.3 Million Kilograms of Illicit Drugs Seized in 51 Months — NDLEA

By Kingsley Omonobi

ABUJA — The First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has called on state governments to adopt and implement community-based interventions to curb the growing scourge of drug abuse and illicit trafficking, particularly at the grassroots level. This aligns with the National Drug Control Master Plan (NDCMP).

Senator Tinubu, represented by the wife of the Deputy Senate President, Hajiya Laila Jibrin Barau, made the appeal during a training workshop organized by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for the Nigeria Governors’ Spouses Forum. The event took place at the Army War College in Abuja on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, with 18 state First Ladies and representatives in attendance.

In her keynote address, Tinubu praised the NDLEA and the Governors’ Forum for advancing grassroots drug control initiatives. She commended NDLEA Chairman Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd.) and his team for their courage in tackling illicit drug abuse and trafficking across the country.

“This training comes at a critical time when daily experiences and statistics show that drugs have permeated every corner of our communities,” she said. “The rising tide of drug abuse among adolescents is a national crisis that demands collective, community-driven solutions involving enforcement, education, family support, and sustained intervention.”

She emphasized the need for state First Ladies to lead by example and advocate for prevention initiatives, support recovery efforts, and reintegrate former drug users back into society.

“We must build communities where our children are protected and empowered to thrive. Together, we can change the narrative and ensure a healthier, safer future for all Nigerians,” she added.

In his remarks, NDLEA Chairman Marwa highlighted the urgent need for a holistic, inclusive strategy to combat drug abuse. He disclosed the agency’s significant achievements over the past four years:

62,595 drug suspects arrested, including 68 drug barons

11,628 convictions secured

10.3 million kilograms of illicit drugs seized

1,330 hectares of cannabis farms destroyed

24,375 drug users counseled and treated

10,501 nationwide sensitization programs held, reaching 3.8 million participants

“The drug menace threatens our national aspirations and requires unwavering commitment. This capacity-building workshop is a step in the right direction,” Marwa said. “The cost of inaction is far greater than the cost of unified, community-led action.”

He urged First Ladies to ensure the establishment and strengthening of State Drug Control Committees (SDCCs), noting that their roles as “mothers and changemakers” position them as powerful advocates in this fight.

Also speaking, UNODC Country Representative Cheikh Ousmane Toure emphasized that drug control must start from local communities. “If the roots of this crisis lie in our neighborhoods, so must the solutions. First Ladies are the custodians of trust in their states — your voice moves communities and governments alike.”

Toure advocated for:

State-led resource mobilization for prevention and treatment

Establishment of state-specific drug control task forces

Community drop-in centers for accessible counseling and care

Cultural adaptation of evidence-based programs

Decentralized access to treatment

Similarly, Dr. Daniel Amankwaah, Head of the ECOWAS Drug Prevention and Control Division, called for increased state investment in prevention and treatment at the grassroots level.

Resource persons at the workshop included Dr. Martins Agwogie, Prof. Akintunde Oyedokun, Dr. Akanidomo Ibanga, Dr. Kunle Adeshina, Dr. Abubakar Salami, and Dr. Ngozi Madubuike.

Attending First Ladies included Hajia Suliat Dikko Radda (Katsina), Hajia Hafsat Uba Sani (Kaduna), Deaconess Tobore Oborevwori (Delta), Mrs. Priscilla Otti (Abia), Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun (Ogun), Hajia Zainab Nasir Idris (Kebbi), Mrs. Amani Okpobelho (Edo), and Dr. Falmata Babagana Zulum (Borno), among others. The First Lady of Benue State was represented by Mrs. Scolastica Mesor.