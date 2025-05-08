Drela to unveil soul-stirring R&B, soul album “Rain”

By Nnasom David

Rising R&B and Afrobeats star Drela is set to make a thunderous return to the global music scene with the release of his latest EP, Rain, available today on all major streaming platforms.

The six-track project blends soul-soaked melodies with Afro-infused rhythms, further cementing Drela’s place as one of Nigeria’s most dynamic musical storytellers.

Born Mohammed Salisu in Jos, Plateau State and now based in Lagos, Drela has quickly become a household name among music lovers drawn to his unique fusion of African rhythm and emotional depth. With Rain, the singer-songwriter delivers what he calls “melodies never heard before diving into themes of love,” identity, struggle, and healing.

“*Rain is not just an album—it’s a reflection of who I am and where I’ve been,”Drela said during the album’s listening party in Lagos. “Each song tells a piece of my story, but it’s also meant to speak to everyone who’s been through love, loss, hustle, and renewal.”

The EP opens with “Black Is Beautiful,” a powerful celebration of Black identity and pride. According to Drela, the track was inspired by the global movement for racial justice and a desire to remind young Black people of their worth.

“This song is for every Black boy and girl who’s ever been told they’re not enough. You are.” he said.

Another standout, “Pay Me My Money,”offers a fiery, trilingual performance in English, Yoruba, and Korean. The track blends urgent lyrics with a pulsating Afrobeat rhythm and tells a universal story of hustle, ambition, and overdue recognition.

“It’s personal,*” Drela admitted. “*I’ve been broke, overlooked, and underpaid. This song is my way of saying enough is enough—for me and everyone grinding out there.”

The EP’s title track, Rain,” serves as an emotional centerpiece, drawing on imagery of rebirth and spiritual cleansing.

“Rain washes the pain, the doubt, the regrets… and leaves you clean. That’s what I want this album to feel like,” Drela explained.

Other tracks like “Love Cycle” and “Forgive Me”explore the emotional rollercoaster of relationships and the vulnerability that comes with asking for second chances. “I Miss You,” a soulful closing ballad, tugs at the heartstrings with its nostalgic longing.

Music critics and fans alike have hailed Drela’s evolution as an artist. Social media buzz surrounding Rain began weeks before its release, with fans praising the teaser visuals and lyrical snippets.

“Drela is the sound of the new Africa,” said music blogger and industry analyst Adaeze Onuoha. “He doesn’t just ride trends—he reinvents them.”

With Rain, Drela aims to break barriers—not just musically, but emotionally.

“I want people to feel seen when they hear this EP,” he said. “I want them to dance, cry, heal, and remember they’re not alone.”