DPO feared dead as youths set Kano police station ablaze

By Bashir Bello

KANO — Angry youths in Rano Local Government Area of Kano State have gone berserk as they set ablaze part of the Rano Divisional police station over alleged brutality on one of their own, Abdullahi Musa.

The violence was also said to have led to setting ablaze of some vehicles while others were vandalized.

Meanwhile, the police in a statement, said the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, was killed during the attack.

In a statement, yesterday, the Kano police command said the incident happened on Sunday evening.

According to the police, Abdullahi Musa, a motorcycle mechanic, was arrested Sunday evening after several complaints from the public alleging he rode around recklessly, reportedly under the influence of drugs.

“While in custody, Musa became weak and was rushed to Rano General Hospital, where he died the following morning while receiving treatment,” the statement read.

The police noted that news of Musa’s death had triggered chaos, during which hoodlums launched an attack on the Rano police division.

During the protest, the hoodlums reportedly looted the station and set some parts of it ablaze, alongside two vehicles. They also vandalised 10 vehicles.

However, the deceased DPO sustained serious injuries in the attack and was rushed to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, where he later died.

The statement said 27 suspects have been arrested in connection with the attack.

Meanwhile, sources from the area said the situation escalated when police allegedly opened fire on the protesters, injuring two young men.

A source, who spoke on condition of anonymity said: “We were protesting peacefully. We only wanted answers about what happened to Abdullahi Musa. But they started shooting at us leading to the injury of two young men.

“The injured youths, identified as Kabiru Muhammad and Muhammad Ibrahim, are currently receiving treatment at Rano General Hospital,” the source said.\

Another source said: “It’s a sad day for our community. Abdullahi Musa was not a criminal. He was arrested, and now he is dead. We want justice.”

The spokesperson of the Kano State Police Command, Abdullahi Haruna, who confirmed the unrest, promised that a thorough investigation would be launched into the incident.

“Incident in Rano, thorough investigation will be conducted by the Grace of God,” Haruna said.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that the Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Bakori has visited the area for on the spot assessment and to restore normalcy to the area.