Dozens of terrorists killed after failed attack in Borno town

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Troops of the North East ‘Operation Hadin Kai’ have killed dozens of members of Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in New Marte, Marte local government area of Borno State.

Unfortunately, two soldiers paid the supreme price during the encounter.

Few days ago, terrorists invaded a military formation in Marte and dislodged troops and residents, but with reinforcement and support from Governor Babagana Zulum who visited the scene, led to the recapture of the community.

Sources said the latest clash began at 1:35 a.m. on Tuesday. Marte shares border with Monguno, Dikwa and Gomboru Ngala local government areas, as well as the fringes of Lake Chad Basin, which has porous border, making it easy access for terrorists from the Sahelian Region.

However, our correspondent gathered that following a joint counter-operation that included land and air strikes, troops succeeded in killing an undisclosed number of insurgents.

A military statement said troops engaged the terrorists after they attempted to infiltrate the area.

The operation neutralised the attackers, with soldiers pursuing insurgents who fled.

The military in a post on social media confirmed that “two soldiers died in the clash”.