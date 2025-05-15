‘Don’t sacrifice your career for marriage’ – Actress Tina Mba tells colleagues

Veteran Nollywood actress Tina Mba has offered a compelling message to women in the entertainment industry, encouraging them not to abandon their careers in the name of marriage.

In a recent interview, Tina Mba spoke about the widespread belief that women should give up their careers once they get married.

She encouraged women to challenge this notion and insists women should not to let go of their professional dreams for the sake of marriage.



“He met you an actor, he married you an actor, there was no issue of you leaving this job because I am insecure or because we need to raise children,” she said.



She spoke about how women get into marriage with hopes of a partner that helps them reach for the skies in their career, only to find themselves held back instead.

The actress advised that women should have honest conversations before entering into marriage and, if necessary, consider a legally binding written agreement with their intended spouse to protect their careers and support professional growth.



‘’Then you got married thinking that now you are going to fly, and the man comes and tells you, ‘No, you’re going to sit.’’



‘’See, the signs are always there. Don’t ignore it. Watch him, watch her. You need to have a discussion with the person. If need be, you need to sign an undertaking that you would not make me leave my career. Because did he leave his job?’

“Marriage is important, but nobody put a gun to my head or to your head to do it, There are so many people in this world. If this doesn’t work, another may work. You will meet a soulmate, someone who will be supportive. Just be true to yourself. Don’t go for the dazzles, be an antique babe like me.”

Vanguard News