Don’t neglect Niger Delta concerns, PANDEF chieftain warns new NNPCL GMD

Ojulari

…Sara-Igbe Urges Inclusive Leadership, Community Engagement in Oil Sector

By Daniel Abia, Port Harcourt

A chieftain of the Pan Niger Delta Elders Forum (PANDEF), Chief Anabs Sara-Igbe, has issued a strong warning to the newly appointed Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mr. Bayo Ojulari, urging him not to ignore the longstanding concerns of oil-producing communities in the Niger Delta.

Speaking in Port Harcourt on Thursday, Sara-Igbe criticized the continued marginalization of the region in the leadership structure of the nation’s oil sector. He expressed disappointment that despite producing Nigeria’s primary source of revenue, the Niger Delta continues to be sidelined in key appointments.

“Our people insisted that Mele Kyari should retire at 60. When it was time to appoint a new head, we demanded a son of the Niger Delta—someone who understands the dynamics of oil production and the plight of our communities. But again, they brought someone from outside,” he stated.

Sara-Igbe argued that the new GMD lacks a connection with the oil-rich region, warning that without deliberate engagement with local stakeholders and tangible efforts to address environmental and economic degradation, Ojulari’s tenure would face resistance.

“The spirit of [Chief Edwin] Clark is not dead. If Bayo thinks he can ignore us and appease only the North, he will fail. You cannot explore our resources, pollute our land, and then shut us out of leadership and employment,” he declared.

He accused the NNPCL of sidelining qualified Niger Delta indigenes with advanced degrees in petroleum-related fields, while continuing the retirement of experienced personnel from the region—moves he believes are meant to weaken local influence in strategic positions.

Highlighting the region’s deteriorating oil production due to poor community relations, non-functional refineries, and environmental destruction, Sara-Igbe called for investments in local manpower and infrastructure.

“We are ready to cooperate, but the goose that lays the golden egg must not be killed. We need a GMD who will encourage oil companies to employ our people, revive our refineries, and boost production while protecting our ecosystem,” he said.

He also emphasized the potential of indigenous refineries in Akwa Ibom, Rivers, and Delta States, noting that fully operational local facilities could help reduce fuel prices and enable Nigeria to export refined products.

Sara-Igbe urged Ojulari to visit the Niger Delta, assess the environmental devastation firsthand, and work with local leaders to develop an inclusive strategy for the oil sector.

“This is not the era where oil companies operate without developing the communities. If the GMD fails to understand this dynamic, there will be no peace,” he warned.

The former Security Adviser to the Rivers State Government further challenged the federal government to empower Niger Delta states—Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta, and Akwa Ibom—to economically compete with Lagos through equal development opportunities.

Sara-Igbe concluded with a passionate call to action: “The Niger Delta is not dead, and we will not die. We will continue to fight until our region is truly liberated and recognized for the wealth it brings to this nation.”