Don’t drag Seyi Tinubu into our affairs, NANS tells Sowore

By Adesina Wahab

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has cautioned former presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore against involving himself in the internal affairs of the association or making references to Mr. Seyi Tinubu, son of the President, in relation to those affairs.

In a statement issued on Thursday by its National Public Relations Officer, Comrade Adeyemi Samson Ajasa, the association expressed concerns over recent comments by Sowore regarding an event linked to NANS.

NANS noted that Mr. Sowore, a former President of the association, should respect the autonomy of the current leadership and refrain from actions that could cause division.

The statement emphasized that Seyi Tinubu was not involved in any disruption that occurred at a recent event purported to be related to NANS. It also stated that the venue of the event had been booked under misrepresented circumstances.

“The hotel management confirmed that the hall was booked under false pretenses by individuals who did not disclose the true nature of the event,” the statement said.

NANS reiterated that internal leadership disputes should be addressed within its structures and not attributed to external figures who have no involvement.

The association concluded by urging Mr. Sowore to respect the independence of the current administration and refrain from making public statements that may misrepresent the facts.