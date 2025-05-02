Don’t abandon Palestinians in Gaza, ex-Commonwealth boxing champ, Peter Oboh begs Trump

The ex-Commonwealth Light Heavyweight boxing champion, Peter Oboh, has pleaded with the United States’ President Donald Trump, not to turn his back on the Palestinians in Gaza.

Recall that a permanent truce has eluded parties in the Israel-Gaza war, even as thousands of Palestinians have been killed, maimed, or displaced.

Also, Israelis are still being held hostage by the Hamas group.

Reacting to the latest developments in the conflict, Oboh said things cannot go the way everyone wants all the time. He called for a compromise.

Peter Oboh said: “This is now 57 days of blockage by the Isreali government. It has brought nothing but lots of death by starvation, and no medical aid able to go in because of the blockage.

“Victims are mostly innocent people, and children.”

Peter Oboh, the ex-British boxing champion, added that “Mr. Trump’s plans of relocating the Palestinians out of Gaza may have sounded unreasonable when he proposed it.

“But to me, the truth is that maybe it is a better idea for now to save lives. The dead are gone. We must do our best to preserve the living.

“In life, it is not all the time things must go our way to be a winner. Sometimes it might the opposite. So, it is better to be living loser than be a dead winner.”