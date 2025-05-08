Don identifies factors militating against effective legislation in Nigeria

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A renowned professor, Prof. Moshood Omotosho, has identified corruption and lobbying by powerful political mafias as major obstacles to effective lawmaking by legislative arm of government in Nigeria.

Omotosho, who stated this, while

delivering a lecture with the theme “Enhancing The Value Of The Legislature In Nigeria’s Democratic Process”, at a symposium organised by the Forum for Governance, Leadership and Value (FGLV) in Abeokuta, Ogun state, pointed out that some of the challenges facing effective legislation in Nigeria include political gridlock, corruption and influence of special interest groups.

The Senator representing Ogun West senatorial district, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, was recognized as a ‘Legislative Icon in Nigeria’ by the forum in acknowledgement of his outstanding contributions to governance and leadership in the country.

Omotosho, a professor of International Relations at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, enjoined Nigerian legislators not to compromise their crucial roles of legislation in stabilizing democratic governance through law-making and promoting good governance, among others, despite series of challenges militating against their work.

He said, despite these challenges, the the crucial role of the legislature in stabilizing democratic governance through law-making, oversight promoting good governance, among others must not be undermined.

He also warned that executive-legislative conflicts can strain relationships between the two arms of government, hindering effective governance.

“The legislature’s ability to make effective laws can be affected by factors like political gridlock, corruption, and the influence of special interest groups, lobbying by powerful political mafia in the state, major power brokers, and political cabals.

“The relationship between the executive and legislature can be strained, leading to conflicts that hinder effective governance due to differing priorities and power struggles,” Prof. Omotosho explained.

On his part, the convener of the event, Bolaji Adeniji disclosed that the purpose of the symposium was to have a conversation on how the legislature can add value to the society, calling for support for legislators for effective representation.

His words “We are here today to have a conversation on how the legislature can add value to society. There has been a lot of backlash against the legislature as being in cahoots with the executive but we know that the legislatures are doing well and their roles cannot be Underestimated.

“What we need to do is to support them to do the right thing for the people. We are happy that somebody like Senator Adeola Olamilekan, a key pillar of the National Assembly, is being honoured here today. Not just for his contribution to the national assembly but for the people he represents.

In his welcome address, Barr. Lawal Jibola Orisadare said the symposium was the commitment of the group to enthroning, deepening and creation of tools for strengthening the nation’s democratic structures as a country”.

He said, “deliberate effort is needed and must be made to strengthen the independence of the legislative arm of government which has almost become beggars in the hand of the executive in spite of occupants of the office closeness and understanding of the needs of their constituents”.

“The legislature must be able exercise the power to make laws that will address the needs of Nigerians and promote good governance. The law must enhance the legislature’s ability to represent the interest of Nigerians particularly marginalized groups and hold their executive accountable for their actions”.

“The legislatures must be strengthened to conduct effective oversight monitoring of the executive activities and ensure transparency and accountability in governance”.

Responding to the award, Senator Adeola, who was represented by the Federal Commissioner, Public Complaints Commission, Ogun State, Hon. Morakinyo Akinleye,

dedicated the award to his constituents, whom he described as the reason for his commitment to public service.

He pledged to continue working tirelessly to promote development and progress in Nigeria, and to uphold the values of good governance and leadership that have earned him this prestigious award.