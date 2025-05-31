Divine Help Farmers Cooperative launches Real Estate division, unveils App 

File image

By Prisca Sam-Duru

Divine Help Farmers Multipurpose Cooperative Society has launched its Real Estate Division and introduced a dedicated mobile application designed to streamline cooperative operations.

Evangelist John Esegine, President of Divine Help Farmers Cooperative Society, at a programme of the society in Udu, Delta commended branch chairmen and their executives for their dedication and service.

“This day has been set aside not just to launch our new Real Estate section, but also to unveil the Divine Help Farmers Mobile App. With this app, our operations will become smoother and more efficient, eliminating the conventional bottlenecks that often hamper administrative processes.”, he said.

He also gave a performance report to members of the cooperative, saying that with the launch of the Real Estate arm, all registered members were qualified to own land and houses through the Cooperative. According to him, “The mobile app will eliminate many of the operational challenges we’ve faced and usher in a new era of seamless service delivery”.

Chairman of the event, Pastor Festus Ogbogoro, in his speech emphasized the importance of real estate as a cornerstone of financial security and long-term investment. Drawing from Robert Kiyosaki’s cash flow quadrant, he urged members to position themselves in the investment quadrant where money works for them.

In their separate comments, Vice President of the Cooperative, Mr Ohwe Ovie Fidelis, Prince Edema, the Cooperative Branch Chairman from Ubeji, Engr Lucky lghalo a principal Official hailed the successes so far recorded.

In a goodwill message, Elder Eugene Jacob, President of the Global Movement Against Hunger, called on the federal and state governments to take practical steps toward strengthening food security in Nigeria.