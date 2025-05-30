I love PDP, but it’s time to progressively move – Gov Eno

Gov Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State.

By Egufe Yafugborhi

UYO – Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has once again hinted at his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), subtly signaling a shift towards the All Progressives Congress (APC) without explicitly naming his new political destination.

During a state banquet in Uyo on Thursday night, held to mark his second year in office, Governor Eno reiterated his fondness for the PDP but strongly suggested that it was time to “progressively move” on.

“I respect our party, the PDP. I love the PDP. But we all know the way things are,” Eno said to the gathering. “So, whatever happens, wherever the journey of life takes me, I will always love you. We’ve built strong friendships, and we will always keep them.”

Since the start of his campaign to rally support for his political transition, the governor has carefully avoided explicitly confirming the APC as his next political home, despite openly aligning with President Bola Tinubu and Senate President Godswill Akpabio ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Governor Eno continued, “If you have anything to do, invite me—I will come. I will always be there. But it’s time to progressively move. That again will not affect anything in this state. We do not govern based on political affiliations.”

Calling for unity among the political class, he added, “I would love to see all our party leaders seated together like this, across party lines. We must always put Akwa Ibom first. We know we have Akwa Ibomites in the PDP, APC, YPP, and IPAC.

“What matters most is that there is food, security, and welfare for our people. The ARISE Agenda provides for all these.”

Governor Eno concluded with a message of unity: “Whenever anyone flies into Akwa Ibom, please drop your party tag and know you are flying into a united Akwa Ibom.”