Digital Nigeria in jeopardy: Lagos accounts for over 90% of Nigeria’s data infrastructure

UTME candiates.

•35 other states scramble for 10%

•Limited connectivity may hamper digital economy dreams

By Juliet Umeh

Despite being Africa’s larg-est ICT market, Nigeria’s digital infrastructure remains alarmingly inadequate, threatening to stall its ambition of becoming a truly digital economy by 2025.

Experts warn that unless urgent steps are taken to deepen data center penetration and decentralised infrastructure, the country’s digital dream could remain out of reach.

This concern took center stage at a recent award ceremony in Lagos, to celebrate 50 Most Valuable Personalities in Nigeria’s Digital Economy.

At the event, stakeholders painted a sobering picture of Nigeria’s infrastructure gap, noting that even across Africa, data center development is drastically lagging behind global benchmarks.

According to the CEO of Digital Reality and chair of a National Cloud Sovereignty Framework, Engr. Ikechukwu Nnamani, the continent currently operates at just 20 per cent of its required data center capacity.

Nnamani said that a more disturbing scenario is that even with the paltry capacity, only South Africa accounts for 80 per cent while the rest of the continent, including Nigeria, share the remaining 20 per cent.

Meanwhile, in the 20 percent capacity shared among the rest of the continent, Nigeria, the giant of Africa, only contributes just 0.1 percent.

For Nnamani: “Based on global IT load standards, Nigeria should be delivering 600 megawatts of data center capacity. Today, it has less than 40 megawatts, not even 7 per cent of what is needed.

“It is still cheaper to transmit data between Nigeria and London than between Lagos and Abuja.

“That’s unacceptable. We need to build up metro and intercity connectivity to support cloud services, video streaming, 5G, and other digital tools.”

Currently, over 90 per cent of the country’s data infrastructure is concentrated in Lagos, which represents just 10 per cent of the population. This imbalance exposes the entire system to risk and slows down digital access in other parts of the country.

To address this, Nnamani and other experts are calling for a minimum of 72 data centers across Nigeria, two in each state capital, to support inclusive and efficient digital services.

Data sovereignty and security

Another major concern is data sovereignty. Critical national data, including sensitive security, health, and financial records are stored in foreign countries due to insufficient local infrastructure.

To address this, Nnamani is chairing a committee under the National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA, tasked with developing a National Data Sovereignty Cloud Framework. Due by the end of June, the framework is expected to lay the foundation for local cloud infrastructure that will retain national data within Nigerian borders.

Factors hindering data centres

Nnamani noted that several factors have continued to hinder infrastructure development across the country. Some of them include:

Investment risk: “Data centers require significant capital investment, but returns are not immediate. You build first and hope clients will come.

“Funding challenges: For instance, local banks and investors often avoid long-term infrastructure projects in favour of short-term gains.

Also, the high-risk, high-cost nature of the sector deters many potential players,” he said.

However, Regional Executive, West Africa of Africa Data Centres, ADC, Dr. Krishnan Ranganath says the solution to the situation is to incentivise regional data centre development by offering targeted incentives such as tax breaks, land concessions, and streamlined regulatory processes.

Nnamani recounted: “I built Nigeria’s first data center over 15 years ago, and people thought I was crazy. Today, that center powers more than 70 percent of internet exchange traffic in Nigeria. Data is the currency of the digital economy. If we don’t invest in the vaults that hold it, we risk remaining consumers rather than creators of digital wealth.“