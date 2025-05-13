Diddy forced sex worker to urinate in Cassie’s mouth, prosecutor alleges

Prosecutors have alleged in the opening statements in the federal sex trafficking trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs that the music mogul once forced a male escort to urinate in the mouth of his former partner, singer Cassie Ventura.

The trial commenced on May 12 following the completion of jury selection. Combs has pleaded not guilty to several charges, including one count of racketeering conspiracy, two counts of sex trafficking and two counts related to transportation for prostitution.

According to People , Assistant US Attorney Emily Johnson told jurors the alleged incident occurred during one of Combs’ notorious private parties, which prosecutors refer to as “freak offs.” These events reportedly involved orchestrated sexual encounters featuring male sex workers and women who were allegedly coerced or pressured into participating.

Johnson claimed that during one such gathering, Combs forced an unnamed male escort to urinate in Cassie’s mouth, an act that left her feeling as though she was choking. Prosecutors also referenced a 2016 video that surfaced online showing Combs allegedly kicking, hitting and dragging Cassie in a hotel hallway.

In testimony presented to the court, Daniel Phillip, a male sex worker, stated he was hired multiple times to have sex with Cassie, sometimes earning up to $6,000 per encounter. He said Combs would occasionally direct the activity or record it. Phillip also testified that Cassie once asked him to urinate on her, describing an incident in which she gave him instructions on how to do so.

“Cassie was actually the one that asked me urinate on her,” Philip said.

“She asked me if I had ever done that before, she told me to do it. Apparently I was doing it wrong, because they both told me.”

He added that he feared the consequences of speaking out, saying, “My thoughts were that this was someone with unlimited power. And chances are that, even if I did go to the police, I might still lose my life.”

Combs’ legal team is expected to argue that his relationship with Cassie included mutual violence. Cassie is also expected to testify during the trial.

The founder of Bad Boy Records was arrested in Manhattan on September 16, 2024, and subsequently indicted by prosecutors in the Southern District of New York. He faces serious allegations, including the sexual abuse of more than 120 individuals—among them women, men and a 9-year-old boy.

If convicted on the racketeering charge, Combs could face life in prison. The sex trafficking charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years.