Diamond League: Tobi Amusan sets new 100m record in Rabat

Nigerian hurdler and world record holder Tobi Amusan stormed to victory in the women’s 100 meters hurdles at the Diamond League meet in Rabat, Morocco, clocking an impressive 12.45 seconds.

The 28-year-old hurdler delivered a season’s best of 12.24 seconds, shattering the previous meet record of 12.51 seconds set by American Brianna McNeal in 2018.

The result marked Amusan’s first major victory of the 2025 season and reaffirmed her status as a leading contender ahead of the World Championships in Tokyo.

Amusan had opened her 2025 campaign with two successive fourth-place finishes at the Xiamen and Shanghai Diamond League meets in May. She also claimed victory in March at Jamaica’s Velocity Fest 16, though against a less competitive field.

The Rabat triumph represented a major turning point after a disappointing end to her 2024 season, which saw her miss out on the final of the women’s 100m hurdles at the Paris Olympics.

Speaking after the race, Amusan credited a renewed focus on technique.

“More hurdles practice, because I had been doing more sprinting. After the first two Diamond League meetings, I knew I had to go back to doing more hurdle drills. Two weeks in, I can tell the difference.”

With the hurdles event excluded from the Doha Diamond League meet, Rabat became a crucial platform for Amusan to reignite her season, and she seized the moment in emphatic fashion.