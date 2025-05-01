Deputy Gov urges calm, stay-at-home order after Giwa Barracks explosions in Maiduguri

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Following multiple overnight explosions that triggered panic across Maiduguri metropolis, the Deputy Governor of Borno State, Dr. Umar Usman Kadafur, has urged residents to remain calm and stay indoors as authorities address the situation.

Dr. Kadafur clarified that the explosions were caused by a fire outbreak at the armoury section of Giwa Barracks, and not the result of a Boko Haram attack, as some initial reports had suggested.

He appealed for patience and cooperation from the public, assuring that security operatives are fully in control of the situation.

“We enjoin all residents to remain indoors while the necessary security and emergency measures are being taken,” the Deputy Governor stated.

Authorities have not yet released an official statement on casualties or the extent of damage, but efforts are ongoing to ensure public safety and restore normalcy.