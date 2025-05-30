Democracy Day: PANDEF hails South-South Governors for development strides, urges continued unity

As Nigeria marks Democracy Day on May 29, 2025, the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has lauded the Governors of the South-South region for their commendable leadership and developmental achievements across their respective states.

In a statement released on Friday, the National Chairman of PANDEF, Ambassador Dr. Godknows Boladei Igali (OON), praised the governors for their efforts in infrastructure, social welfare, and economic integration. According to him, the strides being made in road construction, bridge expansions, urban renewal, agriculture, and port development are transforming the region into a hub of progress.

Specifically commended were Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State, Governor Prince Bassey Otu of Cross River State, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, and Governor Similayi Fubara of Rivers State for their “unwavering commitment” to development. The statement also acknowledged the impactful efforts of Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri and Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo in recent months.

“These efforts are significantly enhancing connectivity between our people, fostering regional integration, and laying a solid foundation for sustained economic growth,” Igali noted. He added that the governors’ dedication to healthcare, education, and civil servant welfare has also brought tangible improvements to the lives of citizens.

PANDEF emphasized that if the current pace is maintained, the South-South could set national benchmarks and serve as a model for development across Nigeria. The group encouraged deeper collaboration among the states, especially through regional platforms such as the BRACED Commission, to strengthen economic ties and collective advancement.

The forum also called on citizens, traditional rulers, elders, and community leaders to support the governors and pray for the region’s continuous progress.

While highlighting the achievements, PANDEF did not shy away from acknowledging the challenges—most notably, the political crisis in Rivers State. The group expressed concern over what it described as “democratic erosion” in the state but reaffirmed its commitment to peace and stability.

“Rivers State will soon be free,” Igali stated, underscoring the forum’s determination to mobilize the people toward unity and peace—key ingredients for meaningful development.

As the nation reflects on the journey of democracy, PANDEF extended warm congratulations to the people of the South-South and wished them a joyful celebration.