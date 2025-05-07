Dembele starts on bench for PSG against Arsenal in UCL

Ousmane Dembele is among the substitutes for Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League semi-final, second leg against Arsenal on Wednesday despite being declared “ready” to play by his coach Luis Enrique.

The France forward scored the only goal as PSG beat Arsenal 1-0 in London in last week’s first leg, but later came off with a hamstring issue.

He played no part in PSG’s 2-1 defeat at Strasbourg in Ligue 1 at the weekend but has since returned to training.

“He is ready but he is not starting the match,” Luis Enrique told broadcaster Canal Plus.

Bradley Barcola therefore joins Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in PSG’s attack in what is their only change compared to the first leg.

Meanwhile, Thomas Partey returns in midfield for Arsenal after missing last week’s first leg due to suspension.

Mikel Merino therefore reverts to a role through the middle of the attack, with Leandro Trossard on the bench.

Jurrien Timber starts at right-back for the Gunners having been a pre-match fitness doubt.

The winners will advance to the final on May 31 in Munich, where they will play Inter Milan, victors 7-6 on aggregate against Barcelona in an epic last-four tie.

Starting line-ups

Paris Saint-Germain (4-3-3)

Gianluigi Donnarumma; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos (capt), Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Joao Neves, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz; Bradley Barcola, Desire Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Coach: Luis Enrique (ESP)

Arsenal (4-3-3)

David Raya; Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Myles Lewis-Skelly; Martin Odegaard (capt), Thomas Partey, Declan Rice; Bukayo Saka, Mikel Merino, Gabriel Martinelli

Coach: Mikel Arteta (ESP)

Referee: Felix Zwayer (GER)

AFP