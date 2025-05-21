Delta govt moves to profile herdsmen over violence against farmers

The Delta State Government has initiated plans to profile herdsmen and cattle owners operating within the state as part of efforts to curb rising incidents of violence against farmers and foster peaceful coexistence between both groups.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Livestock and Inter-Ethnic Relations, Chief Jeffrey Azagba, disclosed this during a meeting with members of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Delta State Chapter.

Azagba said: “It is worrisome that armed herdsmen are causing havoc in some communities,” Chief Azagba stated.

“Profiling them will help identify the bad eggs and ensure peace in our communities.”

He urged the leadership of MACBAN to submit a comprehensive list of their members, emphasizing that Governor Sheriff Oborevwori is committed to rooting out any elements undermining his peace and development agenda.

“Delta State is an agrarian state. We must scale up agricultural production without the fear of insecurity,” Azagba said.

“Anyone aiding or abetting criminal activities should either relocate or be prepared to face the full weight of the law.”

In response, the State Secretary of MACBAN, Mustapha Suleiman, expressed gratitude to the government for the initiative.

He assured that the herdsmen community would fully support and align with the administration’s peace and security agenda.

“We appreciate the government’s approach and will work hand in hand to ensure a peaceful coexistence,” Suleiman said.