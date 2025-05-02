Delta defections spark dialogue on political diversity, inclusive governance – Bakpa

The recent wave of defections from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State has drawn attention from political observers and civic voices, who are emphasizing the importance of maintaining a balanced and inclusive democratic process.

In a statement issued by legal practitioner Daniel Ejiro Bakpa, the developments in Delta State were described as an opportunity to reflect on the broader implications for political representation and democratic engagement in Nigeria.

Delta State—home to the Urhobo, Itsekiri, Ijaw, Isoko, and Anioma peoples—has historically reflected Nigeria’s cultural and ethnic diversity. As such, shifts in political alignment are being watched closely for their potential impact on the principles of inclusion and representation.

While political realignments are a normal part of democratic evolution, Bakpa noted that the concentration of political power within a single party structure should be balanced with mechanisms that ensure accountability and broad-based participation.

“Democracy is most effective when power is subject to open contestation, when policies are publicly debated, and when all groups have an opportunity to engage in governance,” Bakpa said. “The presence of a robust opposition helps to keep institutions accountable and responsive to citizens.”

He added that equitable governance is not about fixed power-sharing but about preventing systemic exclusion of any group from the political process.

Observers point out that preserving a diverse political environment strengthens public trust and fosters policies that reflect the interests of all communities. As Nigeria continues to consolidate its democratic institutions, many argue for strengthening multi-party democracy and promoting inclusivity across all levels of governance.

In conclusion, the statement calls for continued vigilance in preserving the ideals of representative democracy, especially in states like Delta that embody Nigeria’s plural character. It highlights the need for cooperation, openness, and respect for diversity as the foundation of sustainable governance.