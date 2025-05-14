Delta CP orders refund of N500,000 bail money

By Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA —DELTA State Commissioner of Police, Mr Olufemi Abaniwonda, has ordered the refund of N500,000 collected at the Oghara Division for the bail of a professional builder, Mr Henry Umukoro and his colleague, Mr Godfrey Jonah.

He also ordered the immediate release of the two citizens who were arrested and detained at the police division.

Civil society organisations under the aegis of Bail is Free Campaign, had on Monday, stormed the state Police headquarters, Asaba, protesting the arrest and continued detention of Umukoro and Jonah.

The CSOs, led by the Executive Director of the Africa Network for Environment and Economic Justice, ANEEJ, Rev. David Ugolor, however, lauded the command for granting their request for the unconditional release of the two men.

Addressing newsmen after the release of the two citizens, Ugolor also commended the Commissioner of Police for ordering the release of the sum of N500,000 collected at the Oghara Division for bail.

He said: “We arrived at Asaba for two main reasons, one, to launch the Bail is Free Campaign and secondly to demand for the immediate release of Umukoro and Godfrey, two innocent Nigerians that were detained in Oghara.”

He said the police authority responded to their requests for the immediate release of the two citizens and return of N500,000 that was collected in Oghara.

“The Commissioner of Police also queried the police officer who collected the money at the Oghara Division” he added.

Meanwhile, in a statement earlier made available to newsmen, Ugolor alleged that on April 11, 2025, Mr. Jonah was arrested by police officers in the Oghara Division, in connection with a mob action against an individual.

He said: “Mr Umukoro, moved by a sense of civil responsibility and concern, approached the station to secure bail for his colleague. In a shocking twist of events, he was also arrested and detained without any evidence linking him to the alleged crime.”

“Both men were initially granted bail after two days, following the payment of a staggering sum of N500,000.

“Yet, this mockery of justice did not end there. On April 18, 2025, both men were rearrested-again without a court order-and transferred to the Delta State Police Command in Asaba. As we speak, they remain in detention. No formal charges have been filed, no court proceedings initiated.”

Police Public Relations Officer of the State Command, Mr. Bright Edafe, said: “The command just got the information on Saturday and even before they (the CSOs) gathered, efforts had already been made to see that justice is served.

“The Commissioner of Police, before they came, ordered that the officer involved be issued query, their money refunded and the suspects, if not implicated be released.”