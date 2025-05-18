Delta Central APC passes vote of confidence on Tinubu, Oborevwori, Dafinone

–Dismisses speculations of disunity

—As Dafinone denies rift with Omo-Agege

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — LEADERS of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta Central Senatorial District of Delta State have passed a vote of confidence on President Bola Tinubu, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, and the senator representing the senatorial district, for their quality leadership.

The leaders in a meeting on Sunday at the residence of Senator Dafinone, dispelled speculations of disunity within their ranks while urging for even greater cohesion and cooperation from party faithful as the APC grows stronger in Delta State.

The meeting was chaired by Delta Central APC leader Chief Paulinus Akpeki.

In his remarks, Senator Dafinone presented an update on his activities in the Senate and development efforts in Delta Central district and enjoined party members to engage with his office to access available opportunities, particularly federal and state programmes.

He also stressed the importance of involving local party structures in project execution to avoid miscommunication.

Senator Dafinone at the meeting, dismissed rumours of a disagreement between him and former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, declaring that “there is no rift between myself and Senator Omo-Agege. We must not allow baseless rumors to distract us from our collective goals.”

He also said that Governor Oborevwori’s defection to the APC has automatically conferred the party’s leadership in Delta State in him and tasked party members to support the governor’s leadership towards strengthening the party in the state.

Also speaking in similar vein, Chief Akpeki urged members to work together to strengthen the party’s presence across Delta State even as he described the political landscape as evolving while stressing the need to remain focused and unified.

He described the Governor’s defection as a significant and a game changing moment for the party and encouraged members to embrace it.

The meeting brought together top stakeholders from across the district, who unanimously passed a vote of confidence in President Tinubu, Governor Oborevwori, and Senator Dafinone as moved by State Financial Secretary Mr. William Deniran, and seconded by State Publicity Secretary Valentine Onojeghuo.

Updates on the APC’s membership registration exercise were also provided, with assurances that issues would be addressed promptly.

Other party leaders who attended the parley included Chief Adelabu Bodjor – Chief of Staff to Senator Dafinone; members of the State Working Committee: Mr. Mudiaga Okorefe – Special Leader, Valentine Onojeghuo Esq. – State Publicity Secretary, Chief Digbame Ubu – Member, State Executive Committee, M.K. Okpako – Assistant Legal Adviser, Famous Oyibo – Central Youth Leader, Loveth Omeru – Central Woman Leader, Mr. Obakpororo Onoabedje – Chairman, Ughelli North LGA, Engr. Isaiah Kekeje – Chairman, Ughelli South LGA, Mr. Eric Afe – Chairman, Okpe LGA, Mr. Wilfred Ileleji – Chairman, Uvwie LGA, Mr. Efe Anughoro – Chairman, Ethiope West LGA, Chief Julius Ogboru – Chairman, Ethiope East LGA.

Local Government Party Secretaries present included Man United – Okpe LGA, Gabriel Kpeku – Udu LGA, Mr. Tobore Ovumedia – Ethiope East LGA, and Mr. Ambrose Oyowe – Ughelli South LGA. Also in attendance was Mr. Kevwe Agbroko – Deputy Chief of Staff to Senator Dafinone.