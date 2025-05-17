Delta Central: APC fumes as constituents move to recall Senator Dafinone 

Dafinone

By Ochuko Akuopha

THE All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State, has described as dead on arrival, moves by some constituents to initiate the process for the recall of the Senator representing Delta Central at the National Assembly, Senator Ede Dafinone.

Dafinone, was elected to represent the senatorial district in the 2023 general elections under the platform of the APC.

But two years after he was elected into the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly, constituents on the aegis of Nigeria Polling Units Chairmen, NPUCF have told Dafinone to resign honourably or face recall.

The group led by Comrade Nicholas Evwienure, cited poor performance and lack of impactful representation as reasons for the move.

It mandated it’s members to collect and compile eligible voters’ signatures across the Senatorial district for the recall of Dafinone.

Evwienure, in his remarks at a stakeholders meeting, said: “Though, the Urhobo nation is about the fifth largest ethnic nationality in Nigeria, yet it has only one member in the apex law making chamber of the national assembly.

“While this is enough slight, how can we go further to have a representative whose voice is not heard in the chamber?

He maintained that “The business of representing people is a serious one and requires more rigorous commitment in all ramification but this is obviously lacking here.”

Meanwhile, the APC in the State, has rejected the recall effort, describing it as dead on arrival.

Delta APC, in a statement by it’s Publicity Secretary, Valentine Onojeghuo, said: “We categorically condemn this mischievous recall exercise in its entirety as a farcical exhibition of ignorance.”

According to the statement, ‘It is no coincidence that this campaign surfaced at a time when Senator Dafinone is receiving widespread commendation across Delta Central for his sterling performance in the Senate.

“From robust legislative contributions to effective representation and development-focused interventions, Senator Dafinone has exceeded expectations and redefined public service in our Senatorial District.”

The statement emphasized that those behind the recall process are neither recognized card-carrying members of the APC, nor possess the moral or political standing to speak on behalf of the party or constituents of Delta Central.

“It is on record that Senator Dafinone has conducted himself with utmost dignity, legislative excellence and unwavering dedication to the people of Delta Central since his assumption of office. His record speaks for itself”, the statement said.

It added: ‘Let it be known that Senator Ede Dafinone enjoys the full confidence and support of the APC leadership and members in Delta State. There is no legitimate recall effort recognized or endorsed by our Party or by any credible leaders in Delta Central and we will not stand idly by while the name of a performing Senator is dragged through the mud.”