Delegates arrive Lagos as Okpe union begins 95th anniversary, National executive election

Delegates from the seven continents of the world have started arriving in Lagos for the 95th anniversary of the Okpe Union.

‘’The National leadership of the Okpe Union calls on all Okpe Nationals and friends of the Okpe Nation to roll out their drums on the 16th of May 2025 to celebrate the 95th Founders Day Anniversary of the Okpe Union’’ a statement by the General Secretary, Okpe Union (Worldwide), Barrister Kingsley Ehensiri Akpederin said Thursday.

Okpe Union is designed to project the concept of Okpe personality, forge closer link of friendship, brotherhood, collaboration and unity among Okpe people.

According to the statement, the Okpe House, Lagos will be the centre of the celebrations.

‘’All branches of the Okpe Union the world over are expected to do their bit in celebrating the day’’ the statement said.

The statement entitled call for unity and support by all well-meaning Okpe nationals and friends of the Okpe Nation as Okpe Union clocks 95 announced the date of elections into all the offices of the Okpe Union National Executive Council.

‘’The union holds elections into all the offices of the National Executive Council on the 15th of May 2025 at its registered office and birthplace, 65, Moshalashi Street, Obalende’’

The statement issued in Lagos emphasized nationalistic feeling among the people, continuous prayers and support.

‘’The national leadership of the Okpe Union headed by Prof. Igho Natufe again calls for the sustenance of the solidarity of all Okpe nationals and members of various branches of the Okpe Union’’.

The statement enjoined all who cannot physically be present at the Okpe House, Lagos, to employ modern communication technologies to follow the national elections and Founders’ Day activities on the 15th and 16th of May 2025, respectively, virtually.

‘’Let us take pride in celebrating the establishment of the oldest registered Ethnic Union in Nigeria.

The Okpe Union Founders Day, a re-awakening of the Okpe spirit, promotes Okpe culture and the relevance of Okpe language to children. It ensures better quality of life for our people and brings the development challenges of the Okpe Nation to the attention of the global community.

‘’Okpe Union Day exists to raise awareness and celebrate what makes Okpe culture unique. Since its inception in 1930, Okpe Union Day has been celebrated through major activities. At 95, this milestone offers us the unique opportunity to acknowledge the tireless effort of our founders while celebrating the achievements of the union’’.

The Okpe Union Day brings together around 1,000 notable leaders and intelligentsia from across the world to discuss political, social and cultural problems and recommend practical steps for implementing development strategies in Nigeria, particularly Delta State.

‘‘A number of high-profile political leaders, including local, state and federal officials will be treated to some of the finest Okpe dance steps and delicious meals in Lagos’’ the statement added.