Delay in salary payment: Save varsities from industrial dispute, SSANU tells AGF

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — WORRIED by the delay in payment of salaries since the migration to the Government Integrated Financial and Management Information System, GIFMIS platform, the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, has written to the Accountant General of the Federation to swiftly intervene to prevent a breakdown of industrial harmony within the tertiary institutions.

President of SSANU, Comrade Mohammed Haruna Ibrahim in a letter to the Accountant General dated, May 7, 2025, with the title: “Concern over the consistent delay in the payment of monthly salaries of University workers,” expressed dismay over the persistent delay since the university based unions exited from the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System, IPPIS payment platform.

He said that the continuous delay in salary payment to SSANU members is in breach of the 2022 agreement reached between the Joint Action Committee, JAC of SSANU/NASU and the Federal Government which led to the suspension of the prolonged strike action.

In the letter which was copied to the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi and the Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission, NUC, Ibrahim stated that part of the 2022 agreement that led to the suspension of the strike was the assurance that no member of the unions that took part in the strike would be victimized in any form.

The letter partly read: “The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) writes to express our deep concern over the consistent delay in the payment of monthly salaries of university workers, particularly since our exit from the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

“It is regrettable that, since our exit from IPPIS, the salaries of our members are often paid two weeks after salaries have been disbursed to other federal workers.

“This pattern has continued unabated and has become a source of anxiety and resentment among our members. We view this delay not only as an administrative lapse but as a clear act of discrimination against our members.

“We wish to remind your esteemed office that a key component of the agreement reached between the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of SSANU/NASU and the Federal Government in 2022—which led to the suspension of our last industrial action—was the assurance that no member of the unions that took part in the strike would be victimized in any form.

“The continuous delay in salary payment to our members is in breach of this agreement and suggests a punitive response to our union’s lawful decisions and actions.

“This situation is not only unacceptable but also threatens the fragile industrial peace currently being enjoyed in our nation’s university system. SSANU cannot stand by while our members are subjected to such treatment, which undermines their morale and welfare.

“We therefore call on your office to urgently investigate and address this issue by ensuring that university workers receive their salaries in line with the general federal payment schedule. Any further delay will be interpreted as deliberate and may compel the union to take necessary steps to protect the rights and dignity of its members.

“We trust in your swift and fair intervention in this matter to prevent a breakdown of industrial harmony within our tertiary institutions.”