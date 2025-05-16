Defections: We don’t want Nigeria becoming one-party state — APC

ABUJA— The National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr Felix Morka, yesterday, said that despite the wave of defections, the ruling party has no desire to turn Nigeria into a one-party state.

He said that when the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, was in power, it controlled over 28 states without being accused of turning the country into a one-party state.

Morka said there’s nothing wrong with PDP and Labour Party members defecting to the APC if they desire to identify with the ruling party’s processes.

He said: “Many of these people are coming in and saying, we want to be part of the process. We want to identify with that process. There’s nothing wrong with that. And you know, that does not mean that we desire for Nigeria to then become a one party system.

“As our country, both in the Constitution, in Electoral Act, and a plethora of other laws, have embedded systems that unmistakably make Nigeria a multi party and pluralist society. So, we cannot as a party desire to go against the force of the Constitution, to say we want a party. Because to do that, you have to change a lot, which is nearly impossible to change.”

The party’s spokesperson dismissed the one-party narrative, saying the APC only worries about how it would continue to protect itself.