Defections: No politician above the law, all corrupt leaders will answer – EFCC

EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has reaffirmed the agency’s unwavering commitment to impartiality in the fight against corruption, stressing that all politicians, regardless of party affiliation, will be held accountable for financial crimes.

Speaking as a guest on Channels Television, Olukoyede underscored that the EFCC operates strictly within its statutory mandate to investigate and prosecute individuals found guilty of corrupt practices.

“If someone is found to have engaged in corruption or financial crimes, it is our duty to investigate. Where we establish sufficient grounds for prosecution, we proceed to trial. I have operated strictly within the bounds of this mandate, and I believe Nigerians can attest to that,” he said, addressing concerns over the agency’s perceived political bias.

He acknowledged that while some may view the EFCC’s actions through a political lens, the Commission remains guided solely by evidence of wrongdoing.

Olukoyede pointed out that many high-profile cases under investigation involve members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), emphasising that the EFCC does not discriminate based on political affiliation.

“If Nigerians assess our work fairly, they will recognise that, based on the statistics of our investigations and prosecutions, particularly in high-profile cases, a notable number of individuals from the ruling party, the APC, are among those we have pursued. We must be judged fairly. It is not just members, but also prominent figures within the ruling party who have been investigated and charged,” he stated.

He further clarified that the decision of individuals under investigation to align themselves with a political party does not deter the EFCC from fulfilling its responsibilities.

“It would be both unfair and unjust to turn a blind eye to individuals simply because they are not affiliated with the ruling party. Our responsibility is to ensure that justice is served, regardless of political leanings,” he explained, urging Nigerians to make a balanced assessment of the Commission’s efforts.

Olukoyede reiterated the EFCC’s firm stance, stressing that anyone found guilty of corruption, whether from the APC, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), or any other political group, will face the consequences of their actions.

“If we discover that you have stolen money, you must answer, regardless of whether you belong to the APC, PDP, Labour Party, NNPP, or SDP. If a member of the APC has stolen money, they must face the consequences. If a member of the PDP has committed theft, they too will be held accountable,” he warned.