Death of 111 unpaid NNN ex-workers unacceptable, NUJ tells northern govs

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna – The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kaduna State Council has described as worrisome and unacceptable the 111 number of deaths of former employees of New Nigerian Newspapers (NNN) who were expecting their entitlements from the 19 northern state governors.

In a communique issued after a congress of the union presided over by the council chairman, Abdulgafar Alabelewe, the union frowned at the inability of the owners of the famous newspaper company established by the late Ahmadu Bello to pay severance benefits of their former workers, despite realising far more than the amount needed to settle staff liabilities from sales of assets of the establishment.

“We observe with grave concern the plight of former workers of the New Nigerian Newspapers over the deliberate refusal of Northern State Governors chaired by Gombe State Governor to settle their entitlements which has resulted in the death of 111 former staff and 45 others on admission battling various ailments.

“We are calling on the concerned authorities to take immediate steps toward ensuring that the outstanding benefits of the NNN workers are paid without further delay, ” the NUJ added.

The NUJ, however, lauded the concerted efforts of Kaduna State Government and residents in addressing insecurity across the State, and expressed deep concern over what it called resurgence of street gangsters in the metropolis, especially motor parks, pedestrian bridges among other flashpoints.

The council acknowledged the success of adopting the non-kinetic approach by the Uba Sani administration in fighting banditry and other forms of insecurity.

The NUJ expressed satisfaction over the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, and Chief of Defence Staff General Christopher Musa’s collaboration with the Kaduna State Government in tackling kidnapping and banditry across the state.

The journalists commended the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, for what they described as demonstrable leadership qualities geared towards advancing the interest and welfare of his constituents and indeed Nigerians, including members of the NUJ, considering the distribution of welfare packages to various groups and associations, including NUJ, Zaria Unit which got a Ford Galaxy car.