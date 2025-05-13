Deals worth $300bn signed with U.S, says Saudi Crown Prince

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday announced that the kingdom has signed agreements with the U.S. worth more than 300 billion dollars during U.S. President Donald Trump’s current visit.

His remarks came during the 2025 Saudi-U.S Investment Forum in Riyadh, attended by Trump following bilateral talks and the signing of several agreements.

“Our countries share a deep economic relationship that began 92 years ago,” the crown prince said, emphasising that joint investments are one of the key pillars of Saudi economic ties with the U.S.

He added that Saudi Arabia currently has the largest economy in the region, adding that his country “is working on partnership opportunities with the U.S valued at 600 billion dollars.”

The crown prince also noted that trade volume between the two nations from 2013 to 2024 had reached 500 billion dollars.

The U.S. companies account for nearly a quarter of all foreign investment in Saudi Arabia, he said.