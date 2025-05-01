De9jaspirit Talent Hunt 2025 returns in grand style with Ini Edo, IK Ogbonna, and Liquorose as star judges

De9jaspirit Talent Hunt 2025 (DTH), one of the best talent competitions in Nigeria, is set to light up screens again. This time, the stage is hotter, the stakes are higher, and the spotlight is brighter. The organizers have officially announced the return of its powerhouse judging trio: celebrated actress Ini Edo, versatile actor IK Ogbonna, and fan-favorite performer Liquorose.

Backed by millions of fans and a growing legacy, the trio will once again mentor Nigeria’s emerging stars. Although Dr Sid will not return this season due to scheduling conflicts, the DTH panel retains the fire, influence, and inspiration needed to shape the next generation of icons.

“Being a contestant at DTH is about showing not just your talent, but your heart and dedication,” said Ini Edo. “Those who bring their A-game are preparing themselves for a future beyond imagination.”

The new season cements DTH’s reputation as a game-changing talent show in Nigeria 2025, built on authenticity, competition, and real opportunity. Since its debut, De9jaspirit Talent Hunt has evolved into a cultural movement, launching careers, creating stars, and celebrating originality from across the country.

And this year, the momentum is bigger than ever. The grand prize has climbed to a jaw-dropping ₦40M cash prize DTH, while the weekly De9jaspirit Royalty Prize, awarded to the Best Performance of the Week, has been boosted from ₦300,000 to ₦500,000, raising the bar for every round.

“Talent can open the door, but character and hard work keep it open,” said IK Ogbonna. “DTH is where you prove you deserve that door to stay open.”

Liquorose added, “Every contestant carries the dreams of millions. This is your moment. And DTH is your launchpad.”

The show will air weekly on:

• Soundcity: Sundays at 8:00 PM WAT, from September 9 to November 9, 2025

• Africa Magic: Saturdays at 6:00 PM WAT, from September 13 to November 8, 2025

Audiences can look forward to unforgettable performances, real-time emotion, and high-energy talent battles that reflect the spirit of Nigeria’s youth.

Now in April 2025, registration is currently open, giving aspiring talents ample time to submit their audition videos ahead of the new season. Interested talents are advised to submit a clear, authentic audition video that follows the DTH registration guide published on the brand’s official social media channels.

Slots are limited, and demand is high. The call is loud. The opportunity is real. De9jaspirit Talent Hunt 2025 is here to change lives.