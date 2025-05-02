Day of tributes: Clark was spokesperson for marginalised Nigerians — Daniel, Tallen, Evah, others

Clark

By Dapo Akinrefon & Osa Mbonu-Amadi

LAGOS — NOTABLE Nigerians including former Ogun State governor, Senator Gbenga Daniel; former Deputy Governor of Plateau State, Dame Pauline Tallen; former Minister of Trade, Mrs Nike Akande; Coordinator of the Ijaw Monitoring Group, IMG, Mr Joseph Evah; Solomon Asemota, SAN, among others, yesterday, paid glowing tributes to Ijaw leader and elder statesman, late Pa Edwin Clark describing him as a nationalist, who was the spokesperson for marginalised Nigerians.

They also commended him for being a vocal proponent of national unity, justice and equity. Clark died on February 17, 2025, at the age of 97 years. The event tagged ‘A day of Tributes in Lagos for Pa Edwin Clark’, was organised by his widow, Mrs Abisola Shodipo- Clark and held at the Banquet Hall of Sheraton Hotel, Lagos. Those who graced the event included former Ogun State governor, Senator Gbenga Daniel; former Deputy Governor of Plateau State, Dame Pauline Tallen; former Minister of Trade, Mrs Nike Akande; ace broadcaster, Ms Julie Coker; National Coordinator of the Ijaw Monitoring Group, Mr Joseph Evah; Solomon Asemota, SAN, Guardian Publisher, Mrs Maiden Ibru and Senior Pastor of the Trinity House, Itua Ighodalo.

He stood for what he believed in—Sen Daniel

In his tributes, former Ogun State governor, Senator Daniel described the late Clark as a foremost nationalist and Ijaw leader adding that he was a staunch advocate of the Niger Delta people and a vocal proponent of national unity, justice and equity. He said: “Pa Clark was a father to all of us and he did a lot to guide us and strengthen us when we felt weak. “Pa Ayo Adebanjo, his twin brother left first and then, a few days later, he (Clark) joined him. We say the last of the Titans have finally gone. He was a foremost nationalist and Ijaw leader. He was a staunch advocate of the Niger Delta people and a vocal proponent of national unity, Justice and equity. “There is a whole lot we can learn about him. We will all agree that he was renowned for his unwavering commitment to the rights of the Niger Delta people; advocating for resource control, environmental justice and true federalism, his outspoken nature earned him respect across Nigeria’s spectrum. “Many people would not know that he was a philanthropist. He was a courageous leader who stood for what he believed in and was never afraid to stand alone in the face of injustice. That is very uncommon in our clime.”

Clark fought for injustice —Tallen

Also, paying tributes to the late Ijaw leader, former deputy governor of Plateau State, Dame Pauline Tallen described Clark as a man who fought for injustice adding that he was a voice for the marginalised people. She said: “He was a nationalist, he fought for injustice. He was the spokesperson for the marginalised. He spoke on behalf of the minorities in the Middle Belt and those of us from there share in his loss. He served well, lived well and ended well by fighting and speaking truth to power. We are not mourning him but we are celebrating him because he was a great man.”

He ensured UniBen was established —Asemota

A member of The Patriots, Solomon Asemota, SAN, disclosed how the late elder statesman fought for the establishment of the University of Benin. He said: “Most of our members have grown old when we joined, the chairman was FRA Williams, then late Ben Nwabueze; the two have gone to the grave beyond. EK Clark was a democrat and he fought for democracy. Even though he had a large following, he fought for democracy. He disagreed with you, and he quarrelled with you but when it was time to make up with you, he did it perfectly. He did a lot for us in the Midwestern region. But for Chief Clark, the University of Benin would not have been there. Some people did not want the establishment of the University of Benin but Clark ensured we got the university established.”

Clark was a nationalist — Evah

Coordinator of the IMG, Mr Evah said the late Ijaw leader earned the respect of Nigerians just as he said that the people of Niger Delta will continue to sustain his legacies. He said: “Pa EK Clark started in Lagos, he was a federal minister under the Yakubu Gowon government; he was also a Senator because the National