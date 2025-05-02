Home » Entertainment » Davido gifts TikToker $5k for viral ‘With You’ cover
May 2, 2025

Davido gifts TikToker $5k for viral ‘With You’ cover

Afrobeats star, Davido has captured public admiration not just with his music but with a heartwarming gesture.

The Nigerian superstar gifted $5,000 to Ghanaian TikToker Ananzooficial after watching his passionate cover of “With You,” a track featuring Omah Lay from Davido’s latest album, 5ive.

The moment went viral after Ananzooficial posted a video of himself singing the song with heartfelt enthusiasm and near-perfect accuracy.

Davido, clearly moved by the performance, responded with the generous monetary reward.

Davido’s 5ive album, released on April 18, 2025, features 17 tracks and has been a massive success, racking up millions of streams and topping charts across multiple platforms.

This act of kindness further cements Davido’s reputation not just as a global music icon, but also as an artist who celebrates and uplifts his fans.

