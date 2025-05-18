Davido, Asa to perform at National Sports festival’s opening ceremony in Abeokuta

As anticipation builds for the opening ceremony of the 22nd National Sports Festival, the Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Bukola Olopade, has confirmed that Nigerian music sensations Davido and Asa will headline the event with live performances at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abeokuta.

Scheduled for 5 p.m. on Sunday, the ceremony marks the official commencement of the multi-sport event being hosted by Ogun State for the second time since 2006.

In a statement on his X account, Olopade emphasised the significance of the festival, describing it as Nigeria’s equivalent of the Olympic Games.

“This is our own Olympics and from start to finish, the festival must portray that global feel, both in competition and organisation,” he said.

Highlighting the efforts of both the NSC and the Ogun State Government, Olopade added, “This is why the National Sports Commission @NatSportsComm and the Ogun State Government @OGSG_Official have put up a world-class event to mark the Opening ceremony later today by 5 pm.”

He further revealed the star-studded entertainment lineup, saying, “Two of Nigeria’s top music icons Davido @davido and Asa @Asa_official will be performing live at the MKO Sports Arena.”

According to Olopade, the event is designed to meet international standards and reflect the vision he has long championed for the festival.

“Beyond the aesthetic people will be seeing today, which confirms to everyone what I have been saying — that Ogun will host the best Festival — we are also determined to ensure that people witness the best throughout the Games,” he said.

Vanguard News