Dangote Refinery gets 146,000 metric tonnes of oil from global market 

By Udeme Akpan, Energy Editor

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has taken delivery of 146,000 metric tonnes of crude oil from the international market, with the vessel, Hercules, still discharging the cargo.

According to checks by Vanguard, another vessel, Sienna, is scheduled to arrive with 125,000 metric tonnes of crude oil for refining.

In a related development, three vessels – Microft, STI Mighty, and PS New Orleans – have arrived to load 10,000 metric tonnes, 44,000 metric tonnes, and 44,000 metric tonnes of jet fuel from the 650,000 barrels per day refinery for the global market.

The tanker position also revealed that several vessels are scheduled to discharge various volumes of imported Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and diesel for different operators, including Aiteo, A.A Rano, Obat, Pinnacle, MENJ, and Rainoil.

Olatide Jeremiah, CEO of Petroleum Price NG, confirmed the developments, stating that the deregulation of the sector has allowed marketers to buy petroleum products from the domestic and international market, leading to increased competition, which benefits consumers.

Recently, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) and Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals (DPRP) pledged to deepen collaboration aimed at ensuring Nigeria’s energy security and advancing shared prosperity for Nigerians.

Aliko Dangote, President/Chief Executive of Dangote Group, emphasized that the two organizations are not competitors, but rather partners, stating, “There is no competition between us… NNPC is part and parcel of our business, and we are also part of NNPC.”