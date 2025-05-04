Dangote, NASSI forge partnership to boost investments in Nasarawa

By Abel Daniel, Lafia

The Nasarawa State chapter of the Nigeria Association of Small-Scale Industrialists (NASSI) is partnering with Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) to explore new investment opportunities and stimulate economic growth in the state.

Located on 68,000 hectares in Tunga, the Dangote Nasarawa Sugar Company Limited (NSCL) is one of Nigeria’s most significant Backward Integration Policy (BIP) projects in the sugar industry.

Speaking with journalists in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, NASSI Chairman Nidan Sambo Manasseh highlighted how the upcoming 2025 Nasarawa Trade Fair and Exhibition (NASTFE) is creating a platform for deeper engagement between NASSI and the Dangote Group.

“We are actively exploring opportunities to deepen our collaboration with the Dangote Group, particularly in areas such as youth and women’s skills acquisition and other support services,” Manasseh said.

“We deeply appreciate the Dangote Group’s invaluable support through financial sponsorship and engagement with NASSI’s programs.”

Manasseh described NASTFE as a critical initiative for driving economic transformation in the state, aligning with Governor Abdullahi Sule’s broader vision for investment promotion and industrial growth.

He noted that Nasarawa’s wealth of mineral resources would be a central feature of the exhibition, showcasing how value addition through local processing and manufacturing can stimulate small-scale industrial development.

“NASTFE serves as a premier platform to highlight Nasarawa’s immense potential, connecting investors with the state’s abundant natural and human resources. Governor Sule’s commitment to a business-friendly environment will be clearly demonstrated at the fair,” he added.

He emphasized that NASSI aims to leverage these resources to drive value-added production, attract investment, create jobs, and contribute to poverty reduction.

A statement from the Dangote Group’s Chief Branding and Communication Officer, Anthony Chiejina, reinforced the company’s strong commitment to Nasarawa.

“Nasarawa State is central to our overall investment strategy in Nigeria. Our sugar project here, when completed, will be among the largest in Africa,” the statement read.

Fatima Wali Abdurrahman, Senior Special Adviser to the President of Dangote Group, confirmed that several of the company’s Strategic Business Units (SBUs) would be participating in the trade fair. These include:

Dangote Peugeot Automobiles Nigeria Limited (DPAN)

Dangote SinoTruck

Dangote Sugar Refinery

Dangote Salt (NASCON)

Dangote Cement

She added that the event presents an opportunity to connect with potential business partners and stakeholders.

“We will set up a dedicated Help Desk to respond to inquiries and gather feedback. We encourage all participants to visit our pavilion and explore our innovative range of products,” Abdurrahman said.